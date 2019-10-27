Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Gets starting nod Sunday
Edmonds will start Sunday's game in New Orleans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Edmonds unexpectedly fueled the Cardinals offense Week 7, when David Johnson (ankle) was active but played just three early offensive snaps before shutting it down for the day. With a 94 percent share of those plays, Edmonds ran over and through the Giants to the tune of 29 touches for 150 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. While he'll find the going tougher against the Saints' ninth-ranked run defense, a workload similar to last Sunday should give Edmonds plenty of opportunity to produce.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Likely to head backfield Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Could get another start•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Strikes thrice in win•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Could get Week 7 start•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Finds end zone again•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: To remain backup RB•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...