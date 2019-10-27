Edmonds will start Sunday's game in New Orleans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Edmonds unexpectedly fueled the Cardinals offense Week 7, when David Johnson (ankle) was active but played just three early offensive snaps before shutting it down for the day. With a 94 percent share of those plays, Edmonds ran over and through the Giants to the tune of 29 touches for 150 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. While he'll find the going tougher against the Saints' ninth-ranked run defense, a workload similar to last Sunday should give Edmonds plenty of opportunity to produce.