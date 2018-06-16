Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Handles first-team reps
Edmonds received reps with the first-team offense during mandatory minicamp this week, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Extenuating circumstances precipitated Edmonds' elevation to such work, as David Johnson opted to skip minicamp as he seeks a contract extension. No matter, Edmonds' burst and quickness have been on display since he was selected in the fourth round of this year's draft, making him perhaps the top candidate to serve as Johnson's backup in 2018. Edmonds' collegiate resume at Fordham -- 153.8 yards from scrimmage per game and an FCS-record 74 touchdowns in 44 contests -- indicate that he'll be able to produce if called upon in the fall.
