Edmonds compiled three carries for 13 yards and caught both of his targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions.

Edmonds' touch count has decreased in each game this season, as he earned nine Week 1 and six Week 2 before five this past Sunday. He hasn't exactly been productive either, turning 20 touches into 92 yards from scrimmage and one TD. With his share of the offensive snaps hovering in the low-to-mid 30s, Edmonds' workload isn't enough to make him a consistent producer behind Kenyan Drake, who himself has yet to surpass 100 yards from scrimmage in a given game and has scored just one touchdown.