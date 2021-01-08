Edmonds compiled career highs in carries (97), catches (53) and yards from scrimmage (850) during the 2020 campaign.

Edmonds was aided on the carry front when starting running back Kenyan Drake logged his only absence of the season Week 9, racking up 25 rushes in that contest. Meanwhile, Edmonds was leaned on by Kyler Murry in the passing game as he finished fourth on the team in targets with 67 in 16 games. Edmonds is a key cog of the Cardinals offense under coach Kliff Kingsbury, and the RB enters the offseason as the most highly regarded player at the position under contract in 2021 with Drake set to be an unrestricted free agent. Depending on how Arizona proceeds with its backfield in free agency and the draft, Edmonds could be its lead option in the fall.