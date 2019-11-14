Play

Edmonds (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Edmonds has made negligible progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury, missing every practice and two games since picking up the issue Week 8. With Kenyan Drake and David Johnson in their backfield, the Cardinals don't need to rush Edmonds through his rehab. Plus, the team has a bye after Sunday's game at Arizona, so it wouldn't surprise if Edmonds misses a third consecutive contest this weekend.

