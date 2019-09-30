Edmonds accounted for 37 rushing yards on six attempts during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

The second-year back benefited from his greatest workload of the season in this one, as he had garnered a total of five carries on 42 offensive snaps coming into Week 4. Edmonds has been much improved in a limited sample size compared to his rookie campaign of 2018, averaging 5.4 yards per carry thus far this season after logging 3.5 yards per attempt last year. Week 5 presents an encouraging matchup as Edmonds and the Cardinals' backfield prepare to face a Bengals defense that has allowed nearly 128 rushing yards per game through its first three outings of the new campaign.