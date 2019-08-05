Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Increasing his profile in practice
Edmonds has worked with the first-team offense during the first 10 days of training camp, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Edmonds wasn't put in a position to succeed as a rookie, working behind David Johnson in an inert offensive scheme. The results were underwhelming (five touches per game) but encouraging (87 percent catch rate) at the same time. During his first full offseason as a pro, the 2018 fourth-round pick has operated in two-back sets alongside Johnson and also lined up as the sole RB when Johnson moved to outside receiver. There's no telling if Edmonds will experience an uptick in his offensive snap share (21 percent) from a season ago, but it's encouraging to say the least that coach Kliff Kingsbury is seeking out ways to get the all-time FCS touchdown leader on the field more often.
