Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Increasing profile in practice
Edmonds has worked with the first-team offense during the first 10 days of training camp, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Edmonds wasn't put in a position to succeed as a rookie, working behind David Johnson in an inert offensive scheme. The results were underwhelming (five touches per game) but encouraging (87 percent catch rate) at the same time. During his first full offseason as a pro, the 2018 fourth-round pick has operated in two-back sets alongside Johnson and also lined up as the sole RB when Johnson moved to outside receiver. There's no telling if Edmonds will experience an uptick in his offensive snap share (21 percent) from a season ago, but it's encouraging to say the least that coach Kliff Kingsbury is seeking out ways to get the all-time FCS touchdown leader on the field more often.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Expects more frequent role in 2019•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Notches 311 scrimmage yards•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Garners five touches in loss•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Tallies 44 yards in ugly loss•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Notches 14 yards rushing•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Vultures two touchdowns in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ryan a steal
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...
-
Air yards projections: Browns, Bucs
The Browns and Bucs have seen some turnover in their passing games this offseason. Ben Gretch...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: McCoy falling
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings says these are the wide receivers most likely to regress in 2019.
-
Undercover Mock: Waiting on WRs
Tired of analyst mocks that look nothing like your real-life Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard goes...