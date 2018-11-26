Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Ineffective in loss
Edmonds ran five times for zero yards during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers.
Edmonds also returned one kick for 13 yards. The rookie fourth-round pick's five carries tied a season high, but he was unable to make any sort of impact with his touches against the Chargers' revitalized run defense. He'll look to bounce back against the Packers on Sunday.
