Coach Kliff Kingsbury characterized Edmonds (hamstring) as doubtful for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

The news doesn't come as a major surprise after Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported earlier Monday that Edmonds would likely miss a few weeks as a result of the hamstring strain he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Saints. Meanwhile, Kingsbury called David Johnson (ankle) day-to-day, though he too will have a tough time gaining clearance on a short week. In response to injuries to their top two backs, the Cardinals made a deal with the Dolphins on Monday to acquire Kenyan Drake, who could lead the Arizona backfield Thursday in his team debut.