Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Labeled doubtful by coach
Coach Kliff Kingsbury characterized Edmonds (hamstring) as doubtful for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
The news doesn't come as a major surprise after Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported earlier Monday that Edmonds would likely miss a few weeks as a result of the hamstring strain he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Saints. Meanwhile, Kingsbury called David Johnson (ankle) day-to-day, though he too will have a tough time gaining clearance on a short week. In response to injuries to their top two backs, the Cardinals made a deal with the Dolphins on Monday to acquire Kenyan Drake, who could lead the Arizona backfield Thursday in his team debut.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Likely out a few weeks•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: May miss some time•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Leaves game with hamstring injury•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Likely to head backfield Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Could get another start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...