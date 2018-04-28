Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Lands in Arizona
The Cardinals selected Edmonds in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 134th overall.
David Johnson's injury in 2017 exposed the lack of depth in the Cardinals backfield. Edmonds may not be the full solution to the issue, but it's a start. The Fordham product had the fifth-most rushing yards in FCS history with 5,862 over his four years in the Bronx. Although he's undersized (5-foot-8, 203 pounds) Edmonds has tremendous burst and short-area quickness to get to the outside and rip off big runs. If things fall the right way, Edmonds can be David Johnson's direct backup this season.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...