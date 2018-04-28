Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Lands in Arizona

The Cardinals selected Edmonds in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 134th overall.

David Johnson's injury in 2017 exposed the lack of depth in the Cardinals backfield. Edmonds may not be the full solution to the issue, but it's a start. The Fordham product had the fifth-most rushing yards in FCS history with 5,862 over his four years in the Bronx. Although he's undersized (5-foot-8, 203 pounds) Edmonds has tremendous burst and short-area quickness to get to the outside and rip off big runs. If things fall the right way, Edmonds can be David Johnson's direct backup this season.