Edmonds is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints due to a hamstring injury, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Edmonds left the field late in the third quarter. With David Johnson (ankle) inactive, the newly signed Zach Zenner will serve as Arizona's only available running back if Edmonds is unable to return. Before leaving Sunday's contest, Edmond rushed seven times for eight yards.