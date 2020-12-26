Edmonds left Saturday's game against the 49ers with a hip injury and is deemed questionable to return.
Edmonds left early in the first half with an apparent hip injury. Kenyan Drake will take on an extended role with Jonathan Ward possibly getting additional snaps.
