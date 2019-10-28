Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Likely out a few weeks
Edmonds is expected to miss a few weeks due to a strained hamstring, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Cardinals' backfield has been decimated by injuries of late, as Edmonds got an opportunity to be the top option the past two games due to David Johnson's lingering ankle issue. Edmonds and Johnson are both expected to be sidelined Thursday against the 49ers, which explains why the team traded for Kenyan Drake on Monday. As long as the deal goes through, Drake seems like a decent bet to start this week, though Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris also are in the mix for RB reps.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: May miss some time•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Leaves game with hamstring injury•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Likely to head backfield Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Could get another start•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Strikes thrice in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...