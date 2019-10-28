Edmonds is expected to miss a few weeks due to a strained hamstring, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Cardinals' backfield has been decimated by injuries of late, as Edmonds got an opportunity to be the top option the past two games due to David Johnson's lingering ankle issue. Edmonds and Johnson are both expected to be sidelined Thursday against the 49ers, which explains why the team traded for Kenyan Drake on Monday. As long as the deal goes through, Drake seems like a decent bet to start this week, though Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris also are in the mix for RB reps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories