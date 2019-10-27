Edmonds is expected to serve as the Cardinals' feature back in Sunday's game against the Saints with David Johnson (ankle) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson was active for last week's win over the Giants but played only three snaps on account of the injury, opening the way for Edmonds (27 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns, two catches for 24 yards) to turn in a breakout performance. While Johnson's likely absence paves the way for Edmonds to lead the Cardinals' ground game again this weekend, the second-year back will likely struggle to replicate the volume he received in Week 7 due to the tough road matchup against a favored Saints squad. Still, with newcomers Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner the only healthy options behind him, Edmonds should dominate the snaps and perhaps see an expanded role in the passing game. Schefter's report adds that Johnson is also unlikely to be available for the Cardinals' Thursday night game against the 49ers in Week 9, so Edmonds could be looking at a two-game run in the starting lineup.