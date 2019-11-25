Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that he expects Edmonds (hamstring) to play in the Cardinals' Week 13 matchup with the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

After missing the Cardinals' previous three contests, Edmunds appears at or near full health coming out of the team's Week 12 bye. He was spotted on the field Monday in the Cardinals' informal practice session, but the extent of his activity won't be known until Arizona reveals its first injury report of Week 13 on Wednesday. Assuming Kingsbury's prediction comes to pass, Edmonds will rejoin a crowded backfield that now counts Kenyan Drake as its lead option. Prior to getting hurt Week 8, Edmonds had entered a timeshare with David Johnson, owing largely to his breakthrough 150-yard, three-touchdown outing a week before that versus the Giants. Poor health along with Drake's success have rendered Johnson an afterthought lately for the Cardinals -- he garnered zero touches and played only nine offensive snaps Week 11 -- but a healthy Edmonds could prove to be a more worthy challenger to Drake for the No. 1 role.