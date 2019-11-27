Play

Edmonds (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Coming off a Week 12 bye, Edmonds and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (foot) are the only Cardinals with injuries that are impacting their practice reps. While there's an expectation Edmonds returns from a three-game absence Sunday against the Rams, the state of the backfield is far different than his last appearance Week 8. Kenyan Drake, formerly of the Dolphins, has overtaken David Johnson for the top job, leaving nothing but scraps behind for the remaining RBs. It remains to be seen if Johnson and/or an active Edmonds can retake some of their former workloads.

