Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Limited off bye week
Edmonds (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Coming off a Week 12 bye, Edmonds and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (foot) are the only Cardinals with injuries that are impacting their practice reps. While there's an expectation Edmonds returns from a three-game absence Sunday against the Rams, the state of the backfield is far different than his last appearance Week 8. Kenyan Drake, formerly of the Dolphins, has overtaken David Johnson for the top job, leaving nothing but scraps behind for the remaining RBs. It remains to be seen if Johnson and/or an active Edmonds can retake some of their former workloads.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Likely to return Week 13•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Spotted at practice Monday•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Not playing Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Remains sidelined at practice•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Held out Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Out another week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
11/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew previews the 3 Thanksgiving games, identifying the best starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 TE Preview: Which Ram?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 13, including who to stream.