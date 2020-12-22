Edmonds (ankle/knee) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The third-year running back didn't practice until Friday last week, but he recorded 66 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown while running ahead of Kenyan Drake in a win over the Eagles on Sunday. It's possible that he's following a similar regimen, although it's worth noting that the knee injury is a new addition for Edmonds. If he can get on the field by Thursday's practice, he'll have a decent chance to play Saturday against the 49ers.