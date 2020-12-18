Edmonds (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com suggests Edmonds could be a game-time decision, while Urban reports that the team could make the call after the running back works out Saturday morning/afternoon. Of course, the Cardinals won't necessarily broadcast their decision to the public even if they know ahead of time, so we may not have a clear read on Edmonds' status until the team releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:05 ET kickoff Sunday. Kenyan Drake likely would take on extra work if Edmonds were to miss the game, while Jonathan Ward, Eno Benjamin and D.J. Foster would be the candidates for backup work.