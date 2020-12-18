Edmonds (ankle) returned to practice Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Edmonds was absent Wednesday and Thursday, but it now seems his ankle injury isn't too serious, with Urban relaying that the running back was "moving around pretty well" during Friday's practice. There was no sign of any problem last week in a 26-7 win over the Giants, as Edmonds took 11 touches for 53 yards while playing 51 percent of offensive snaps. Even if he's expected to play, he'll likely be listed on the Friday injury report after missing back-to-back practices. Kenyan Drake likely would take on more snaps if Edmonds were to miss Sunday's game against the Eagles.
