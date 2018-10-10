Edmonds carried the ball once for a loss of a yard and was unable to connect with Josh Rosen on his lone target during Sunday's 28-18 win over the 49ers.

The Cardinals finally broke through on the scoring side thanks to five San Francisco turnovers. It did little for Edmonds, who has all of 10 yards on nine touches over the past three weeks. Don't expect much of a reprieve on Sunday as the Cardinals take on a Vikings defense ranked 12th in the league in opponent yards per carry.