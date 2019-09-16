Edmonds notched one carry for two yards and reeled in both targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss in Baltimore.

Edmonds' usage increased significantly from the season opener to this contest, primarily due to a left wrist injury suffered by David Johnson. Johnson missed one series entirely in the first half and shared reps with Edmonds upon his return, resulting in the latter boosting his offensive snap share from 11 percent Week 1 to 40 percent Sunday. Edmonds has yet to show much in 18 games as a pro, but a larger workload could be on the horizon if Johnson's wrist issue lingers.