Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Manages 17 yards from scrimmage
Edmonds notched one carry for two yards and reeled in both targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss in Baltimore.
Edmonds' usage increased significantly from the season opener to this contest, primarily due to a left wrist injury suffered by David Johnson. Johnson missed one series entirely in the first half and shared reps with Edmonds upon his return, resulting in the latter boosting his offensive snap share from 11 percent Week 1 to 40 percent Sunday. Edmonds has yet to show much in 18 games as a pro, but a larger workload could be on the horizon if Johnson's wrist issue lingers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Gains five yards in opener•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Nabs two catches Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Minimal work in preseason opener•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Increasing profile in practice•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Expects more frequent role in 2019•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Notches 311 scrimmage yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...