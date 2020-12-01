Edmonds had six carries for 29 yards and four catches (on five targets) for 14 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss at New England.

On a day in which the Cardinals couldn't get much going through the air -- Kyler Murray averaged a measly 5.0 yards per attempt -- Edmonds' slight contribution as a receiver helped him finish third among the team's skill-position players with 43 yards from scrimmage. Only Kenyan Drake (93) and DeAndre Hopkins (55) compiled more such yards. In the 10 games that Drake has been available this season, Edmonds has averaged 8.2 touches for 56.7 total yards per game while scoring four TDs, so the latter still has utility when used as a complementary option out of Arizona's backfield.