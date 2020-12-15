Edmonds turned seven carries into 32 yards and four catches (on five targets) into 21 yards during Sunday's 26-7 road win against the Giants.

Working behind starting running back Kenyan Drake, Edmonds continues to hover around 10 touches weekly en route to 57.8 yards from scrimmage per game and four touchdowns in 13 outings. Edmonds also earned almost as many offensive snaps as Drake -- 40 versus 44 (of 79) -- while the latter had 24 touches Sunday. Due to his versatility, Edmonds will continue to be a regular in the Cardinals offense, but his standing as the No. 2 RB hurts his ceiling.