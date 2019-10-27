Coach Kliff Kingsbury said there's "definitely concern" Edmonds (hamstring) won't be active Thursday against the 49ers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to Sunday's game in New Orleans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported David Johnson (ankle) was in line to sit out both Weeks 8 and 9. However, Edmonds was knocked out with a hamstring injury, so it stands to reason the Cardinals will reevaluate that stance if Edmonds is in worse shape than Johnson. Behind the pair, Zach Zenner (active Sunday) and Alfred Morris (inactive) are the healthy running backs on the Cardinals' 53-man roster.