Edmonds rushed twice for four yards in the Cardinals' 17-13 preseason win over the Chargers on Thursday.

Despite the fact he'd been working with the first team the majority of training camp thus far, Edmonds saw minimal action Thursday. The 2018 fourth-round pick came in on the Cardinals' second series after David Johnson started the contest, but he was unable to find much running room on his pair of carries. Edmonds enjoyed a fairly solid rookie season considering the sub-par offensive cast around him, as he garnered 311 total yards from scrimmage on 80 total touches. He'll likely see a boost in carries during the Cardinals' second preseason game against the Raiders next Thursday.