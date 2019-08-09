Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Minimal work in preseason opener
Edmonds rushed twice for four yards in the Cardinals' 17-13 preseason win over the Chargers on Thursday.
Despite the fact he'd been working with the first team the majority of training camp thus far, Edmonds saw minimal action Thursday. The 2018 fourth-round pick came in on the Cardinals' second series after David Johnson started the contest, but he was unable to find much running room on his pair of carries. Edmonds enjoyed a fairly solid rookie season considering the sub-par offensive cast around him, as he garnered 311 total yards from scrimmage on 80 total touches. He'll likely see a boost in carries during the Cardinals' second preseason game against the Raiders next Thursday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Increasing profile in practice•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Expects more frequent role in 2019•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Notches 311 scrimmage yards•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Garners five touches in loss•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Tallies 44 yards in ugly loss•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Notches 14 yards rushing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Robinson down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Where have all the tight ends gone?
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce, George Kittle and several more tight ends and...
-
What to watch on Thursday night
Heath Cummings says he'll be watching the Cardinals offense closely. Here's what else he's...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Did Zeke fall in our latest mock?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team, non-PPR mock draft and where players...
-
TEs worth waiting for in drafts
Want to wait until late on Draft Day to find a tight end to help you get off to a good start?...