Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Misses another practice
Edmonds (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
With David Johnson (ankle) back to full health and Kenyan Drake in the fold, the Cardinals can opt for caution with Edmonds, who hasn't practiced since Oct. 25. If Edmonds misses a second consecutive contest Sunday at Tampa Bay, the aforementioned duo will be the team's top two running backs in some order with Zach Zenner in reserve.
