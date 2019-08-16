Edmonds had two catches for 31 yards during Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders.

Working with the second-team offense yet again, Edmonds hauled in those passes from backup QB Brett Hundley, both of them for first-down gains. Meanwhile, Edmonds' sole carry was negated by a penalty. With David Johnson scooping up the vast majority of backfield reps, Edmonds will have a difficult time being a regular meaningful contributor, but the coaching staff is making a concerted effort to ensure he'll get reps weekly during the regular season. At the very least, Edmonds' ability as a pass catcher will help him spell Johnson on occasion.