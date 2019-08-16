Edmonds had two catches for 31 yards during Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders.

Working with the second-team offense yet again, Edmonds hauled in those passes from backup QB Brett Hundley, both of them for first-down gains. Meanwhile, Edmonds' sole carry was negated by a penalty. With David Johnson scooping up the vast majority of backfield reps, Edmonds will have a difficult time being a regular meaningful contributor, but the coaching staff is making a concerted effort to ensure he'll get reps weekly during the regular season. At the very least, Edmonds' ability as a pass catcher will help him spell Johnson on occasion.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders

    QB Cheat Sheet: Grab the best passer

    Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard tries to find the right spots...