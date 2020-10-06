Edmonds notched four carries for 16 yards and gathered in five of six targets for 24 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-21 loss at Carolina.

Edmonds' snap share (37 percent) wasn't out of the ordinary, but he matched his season high in touches and reached the end zone for the second time this season. Meanwhile, starting running back Kenyan Drake had an injury scare late in Sunday's contest, but on Monday it was revealed he merely had the wind knocked out of him. In the end, Edmonds should maintain his usual workload moving forward, barring something happening to Drake.