Edmonds (ankle) was unable to practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Edmonds kicked off the session with a workout on a side field, and ultimately he was a non-participant for a second straight day. Coach Kliff Kingsbury suggested Wednesday that Edmonds will be a game-time call for Sunday's contest against the Eagles, a decision that will be made approximately 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If Edmonds does sit out this weekend, Kenyan Drake likely will take on a larger workload than normal, considering the only other Cardinals RB to earn a touch this season is practice squad member D.J. Foster.
