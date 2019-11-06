Edmonds (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, David Johnson practiced fully and noted afterward he's "definitely playing" Sunday at Tampa Bay, per Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site. With Johnson past his ankle injury and Kenyan Drake coming off a dynamic debut with the team, the Cardinals can proceed cautiously with Edmonds. Still, a decision on Edmonds' Week 10 availability may not come until the end of the week.

