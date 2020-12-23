Edmonds (ankle/knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
Last week, Edmonds was contained to one limited practice session due to an ankle injury before he was eventually deemed active for Week 15 against the Eagles and handled his second-highest touch count (14) of the season. On this occasion, he hasn't taken the practice field yet, the result of ankle and knee issues. Edmonds has one more chance to prove his health this week before the Cardinals give him a designation for Saturday's game versus the 49ers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Not seen at practice•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Listed as DNP on practice estimate•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Scores on 66 scrimmage yards•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Expects to play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Looking like game-time decision•