Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: No snaps on offense Sunday
Edmonds played no offensive snaps and 13 plays on special teams during Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams.
Edmonds' role was far different than what it was prior to his three-game absence. primarily due to the presence of Kenyan Drake, who paced Cardinals running backs with 51 (of 64) plays on offense and 15 touches. Meanwhile, David Johnson picked up the scraps (15 and six, respectively), and Edmonds didn't see a single snap from scrimmage. Without an injury or downturn in play from Drake or Johnson, Edmonds doesn't hold much sway in Arizona's offense.
