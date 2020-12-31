Edmonds (hip) wasn't present for Thursday's practice and is expected to go down as a non-participant on the Cardinals' official report, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.

Edmonds' lack of activity at the Cardinals' first two practices of Week 17 is worrisome ahead of Sunday's must-win game against the Rams, but the running back will attempt to get in some reps Friday before Arizona decides on his status for the regular-season finale. The hip issue resulted in Edmonds being removed early in the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to the 49ers, allowing top back Kenyan Drake to handle a slightly larger snap share than he normally would.