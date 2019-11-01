Edmonds (hamstring) isn't expected to return for Week 10 against Tampa Bay, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

David Johnson (ankle) seems to be closer to making his return, and Kenyan Drake went off for 162 scrimmage yards in Thursday's 28-25 loss to the 49ers. Edmonds may still have a role in the backfield once he's healthy, but it sounds like that won't happen any sooner than Week 11, or perhaps after a Week 12 bye.