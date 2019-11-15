Coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Edmonds (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Edmonds' absence for a third consecutive game paves the way for the tandem of Kenyan Drake and David Johnson to lead the backfield in Week 11. Per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kingsbury declined to name a starter among the two healthy backs, instead noting that he would take a "committee" approach with Drake and Johnson, who are both expected to have packages. The Cardinals' muddled backfield will become even cloudier if Edmonds is ready to play again coming out of Arizona's Week 12 bye.