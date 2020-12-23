Edmonds (ankle/knee) wasn't present for the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

What Edmonds is able to do at practice Thursday will thus be telling with regard to his status for Saturday's game against the 49ers. Edmonds is back on the fantasy radar heading into Week 16, after carrying 11 times for 47 yards and catching three of five his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in this past Sunday's win over the Eagles.