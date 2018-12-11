Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Notches 14 yards rushing
Edmonds had three carries for 14 yards and returned one kickoff for 17 yards during Sunday's 17-3 defeat to the Lions.
Acting as the clear No. 2 running back behind David Johnson, Edmonds has been afforded a shade over five touches per game this season. However, outside of a Week 13 outburst in which he totaled 66 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, Edmonds has averaged a dismal 2.7 YPC with no end-zone visits. In reality, the aforementioned outing was an aberration, meaning anyone who took a chance on the rookie should get used to performances like Sunday's.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Vultures two touchdowns in win•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Ineffective in loss•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Records five carries•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Gets just two carries Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Receives three touches Week 8•
-
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Racks up 21 yards from scrimmage•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...