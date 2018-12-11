Edmonds had three carries for 14 yards and returned one kickoff for 17 yards during Sunday's 17-3 defeat to the Lions.

Acting as the clear No. 2 running back behind David Johnson, Edmonds has been afforded a shade over five touches per game this season. However, outside of a Week 13 outburst in which he totaled 66 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, Edmonds has averaged a dismal 2.7 YPC with no end-zone visits. In reality, the aforementioned outing was an aberration, meaning anyone who took a chance on the rookie should get used to performances like Sunday's.