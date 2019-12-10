Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Notches one touch Week 14
Edmonds had a nine-yard carry and didn't haul in either of his two targets during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Steelers.
Since sitting out three games and using the Cardinals' Week 12 bye to get past a hamstring injury, Edmonds has lost all sway he may have built up earlier in the season. Over the last two contests, he's logged just 11 offensive snaps -- all of them Sunday -- while Kenyan Drake (90) and David Johnson (37) handled the vast majority of RB reps. Without an injury to that duo, Edmonds is unlikely to make a regular impact out of Arizona's backfield.
