Edmonds tallied three rushes for four yards and gathered in three of four targets for nine yards during Sunday's 30-15 win versus Washington.

After playing 28 snaps on offense and scoring a TD on nine touches in the Cardinals' Week 1 victory at San Francisco, Edmonds logged 27 such plays but didn't find pay dirt on six touches one week later. Meanwhile, starting running back Kenyan Drake has racked up 108 offensive snaps and scooped up most of the backfield work (40 total touches). Edmonds will make the occasional splash play, like he did in the season opener, but as long as Drake is healthy the former will have outings like Sunday's more often than not.