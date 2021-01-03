There is "optimism" that Edmonds (hip) will suit up Sunday against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per the report, Edmonds is viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff and if he is able to give it a go, he'll continue to work in tandem with Kenyan Drake out of Arizona's backfield in Week 17.
