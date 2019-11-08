Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Out another week
Edmonds (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Edmonds was never expected to play and still hasn't returned to practice. It's unclear if he'll be a significant part of the backfield even after he gets healthy, considering the Cardinals also have David Johnson and Kenyan Drake. The team faces the 49ers in Week 11, followed by a bye in Week 12.
