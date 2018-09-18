Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Picks up 20 yards
Edmonds snagged all five of his targets for 15 yards and added a five-yard run during Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Rams.
It hasn't been for much yardage, but there seems to be a concerted effort to get Edmonds touches in Arizona. The problem has been that the Cardinals have fallen behind early in back to back weeks and have looked vanilla on offense. Until the Cardinals are able to play more balanced and take some shots downfield, it's going to continue to be a tough ride for Edmonds. Considering that the team has yet to find a way to unleash star David Johnson, brighter days are not guaranteed in the desert.
