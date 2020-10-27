Edmonds is in line to headline the Cardinals backfield with Kenyan Drake slated to miss "a few weeks" due to a high-ankle sprain, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.

With the help of Drake's departure in the fourth quarter of an eventual overtime win against the Seahawks on Sunday, Edmonds handled a season-high 61 percent of the Cards' offensive snaps en route to 12 touches for 145 yards. Edmonds reeled off a 32-yard run, 21-yard catch-and-run and another 18-yard reception among his opportunities, which leaves him with a healthy 6.1 yards per carry and 6.9 yards per catch on the season. If Edmonds bumps up from his own 7.9 touches per game closer to Drake's 18 during the latter's absence, he'll be a must-start in the short term. Any reps that remain will be taken by 2020 seventh-rounder Eno Benjamin, undrafted rookie Jonathan Ward and potentially practice-squad RB D.J. Foster.