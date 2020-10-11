Edmonds carried the ball three times for 36 yards and a touchdown and caught five of six targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

While Kenyan Drake saw 19 touches to Edmonds' eight, it was the latter who led the Arizona backfield in yardage as he dashed for a 29-yard TD in the first quarter and added a 30-yard reception in the second. It was Edmonds' best yardage total yet this season and he's making a strong case for a bigger workload, but he may not need many touches to make an impact in Week 6 against a porous Dallas defense.