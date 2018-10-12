Edmonds is questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota due to a back injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Edmonds presumably suffered the injury during Friday's session, as he avoided the injury report before that juncture. Working in his favor, though, was a limited showing, suggesting his practice reps were capped as a precaution. If he's deemed active Sunday, Edmond will do little more than spell David Johnson, who has accounted for 60 of 68 touches given to Arizona running backs the past three games.