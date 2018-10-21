Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Racks up 21 yards from scrimmage
Edmonds totaled five carries for nine yards and three catches (on three targets) for 12 yards during Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Broncos.
In what quickly became a blowout, the Cardinals gave Edmonds his most run of the season -- 22 snaps on offense -- which he turned into his second-most yards from scrimmage (21) as a professional. The Cardinals axed offensive coordinator Mike McCoy on Friday, so it remains to be seen if Edmonds' workload will be little more than scraps left behind by starter David Johnson, or something more. At the very least, Edmonds' do-it-all skill set allows him to get involved in all aspects of the offense.
