Edmonds had 60 carries for 303 yards, 12 receptions (on 21 targets) for 105 yards and five total touchdowns in 13 games during the 2019 season.

Edmond got a chance to act as the Cardinals' lead running back for one contest, dashing 27 times for 126 yards and three TDs against the Giants in Week 7. Otherwise, he seemingly was an afterthought in the offense, especially after a midseason hamstring injury coincided with Kenyan Drake's arrival in Arizona. Drake enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, but his dynamic performance may have endeared himself to the team's brass. In any case, the Cards will head into the new league year with just Edmonds and David Johnson as RBs under contract.