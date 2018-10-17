Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Rarely used Week 6
Edmonds played four of 58 offensive snaps during Sunday's 27-17 defeat in Minnesota.
Edmonds had a semi-promising start to his rookie campaign, combining for 68 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches over the first two games. However, in four games in the interim, he's mustered 14 yards on 10 carries and hasn't been targeted. With David Johnson handling his usual workhorse role, Edmonds hasn't been afforded much of an opportunity lately to replicate his early-season success.
