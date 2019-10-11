Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Ready for more work if it comes
Edmonds is preparing for the possibility of an expanded workload in Sunday's game against Atlanta, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
David Johnson (back) expects to play after he returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, but coach Kliff Kingsbury is treating it as a game-time decision, and it's possible the running back will have his workload reduced if he's active for the game. Edmonds has done well with limited touches this season, averaging 6.7 yards on 19 carries and 7.2 yards on six receptions. His 37-yard touchdown run last week in Cincinnati helped the Cardinals secure their first win under Kingsbury.
